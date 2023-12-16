Halftime Report

FAU is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 27-26, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

FAU came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: FAU 8-2, St. Bona. 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The St. Bona. Bonnies will take on the FAU Owls in a holiday battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at MassMutual Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

St. Bona. entered their tilt with Siena with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Bonnies took their game at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 89-56 win over the Saints. With that win, St. Bona. brought their scoring average up to 76.2 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Mika Adams-Woods, who scored 23 points. Another player making a difference was Chad Venning, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, FAU entered their game on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They blew past the Panthers, posting a 94-60 win at home. The over/under was set at 153.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

FAU can attribute much of their success to Johnell Davis, who scored 16 points along with four steals. Jalen Gaffney was another key contributor, scoring seven points along with six assists and five rebounds.

The Bonnies' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.0 points per game. As for the Owls, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as St. Bona. and FAU are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. St. Bona. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

St. Bona. was able to grind out a solid win over FAU when the teams last played back in December of 2019, winning 71-64. Will St. Bona. repeat their success, or does FAU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

FAU is a big 9.5-point favorite against St. Bona., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

St. Bona. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.