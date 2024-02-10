Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Stonehill College 3-22, St. Francis 7-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Stonehill College has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the St. Francis Red Flash will face off in a Northeast battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at DeGol Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Stonehill College found out the hard way on Thursday. They were completely outmatched by the Dolphins at home and fell 88-57. Stonehill College was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-22.

Meanwhile, St. Francis' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of the Sharks by a score of 70-67. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss St. Francis has suffered since December 20, 2023.

The Skyhawks' defeat dropped their record down to 3-22. As for the Red Flash, they dropped their record down to 7-16 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Stonehill College beat the Red Flash 74-61 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stonehill College since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

St. Francis and Stonehill College both have 1 win in their last 2 games.