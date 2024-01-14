Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Utah 12-4, Stanford 8-7

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Utah Utes and the Stanford Cardinal are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 14th at Maples Pavilion. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Utah has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 22 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Bruins 90-44 at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Utah has managed all season.

Utah's win on Thursday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Branden Carlson, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 14 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Carlson pulled down ten or more rebounds. Deivon Smith was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Stanford ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They managed a 88-84 victory over the Beavers.

Stanford's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Maxime Raynaud led the charge by dropping a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kanaan Carlyle, who scored 22 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

The Utes pushed their record up to 12-4 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.6 points per game. As for the Cardinal, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Utah just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've made 48.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Utah is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

Odds

Utah is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.