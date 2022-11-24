Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Stanford

Current Records: Ole Miss 5-0; Stanford 1-2

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Stanford Cardinal at 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Field House.

Last week, Ole Miss narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the UT Martin Skyhawks 72-68. The Rebels' forward Myles Burns looked sharp as he had 13 points along with eight rebounds and five steals. Burns had some trouble finding his footing against the Chattanooga Mocs last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Burns' points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Stanford was completely in charge last week, breezing past the Cal Poly Mustangs 80-43 at home. Forward Max Murrell (12 points) and guard Michael Jones (12 points) were the top scorers for Stanford.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Ole Miss is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Friday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped Ole Miss to 5-0 and the Cardinal to 1-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.