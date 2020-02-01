Stanford vs. Oregon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Stanford vs. Oregon basketball game
Who's Playing
Oregon @ Stanford
Current Records: Oregon 18-4; Stanford 15-5
What to Know
The #11 Oregon Ducks' road trip will continue as they head to Maples Pavilion at 6 p.m. ET this evening to face off against the Stanford Cardinal. Oregon is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Stanford is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
The Ducks didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the California Golden Bears on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 77-72 win. Oregon relied on the efforts of guard Payton Pritchard, who had 21 points and eight assists, and guard Chris Duarte, who had 19 points.
Meanwhile, Stanford was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 68-63 to the Oregon State Beavers. A silver lining for the Cardinal was the play of forward Oscar da Silva, who had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Oregon's victory brought them up to 18-4 while Stanford's loss pulled them down to 15-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Oregon rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.70% on the season. But Stanford is even better: they come into the contest boasting the 12th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.40%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Ducks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 133
Series History
Oregon have won four out of their last six games against Stanford.
- Feb 10, 2019 - Oregon 69 vs. Stanford 46
- Feb 03, 2018 - Stanford 96 vs. Oregon 61
- Feb 25, 2017 - Oregon 75 vs. Stanford 73
- Jan 21, 2017 - Oregon 69 vs. Stanford 52
- Feb 13, 2016 - Stanford 76 vs. Oregon 72
- Jan 10, 2016 - Oregon 71 vs. Stanford 58
