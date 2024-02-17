Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Stetson and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 32-28 lead against FGCU.

Stetson entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will FGCU step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: FGCU 11-15, Stetson 16-10

How To Watch

What to Know

FGCU and the Hatters are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Edmunds Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though FGCU has not done well against the Knights recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Eagles walked away with a 63-52 victory over the Knights.

Meanwhile, Stetson entered their tilt with the Colonels with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Hatters came out on top against the Colonels by a score of 87-79 on Saturday.

The Eagles' win bumped their record up to 11-15. As for the Hatters, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 16-10 record this season.

FGCU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: FGCU is playing as the underdog, but their 5-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

FGCU took their victory against the Hatters in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 80-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for FGCU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Stetson is a slight 2-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hatters slightly, as the game opened with the Hatters as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Stetson and FGCU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.