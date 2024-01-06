Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Charleston 10-4, Stony Brook 8-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:31 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Charleston Cougars and the Stony Brook Seawolves are set to tip at 6:31 p.m. ET on January 6th at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Charleston had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.4 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Thursday. They walked away with a 73-61 victory over the Pride.

Charleston can attribute much of their success to Bryce Butler, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Butler has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of CJ Fulton, who scored five points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Seawolves beat the Huskies 62-53 on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Stony Brook.

Among those leading the charge was Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who scored 21 points along with three steals.

The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for the Seawolves, their victory bumped their record up to 8-6.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charleston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stony Brook struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Charleston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Charleston is a solid 6-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

Charleston has won both of the games they've played against Stony Brook in the last year.