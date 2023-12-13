Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Norfolk State 7-3, Stony Brook 4-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans will head out on the road to face off against the Stony Brook Seawolves at 6:31 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Norfolk State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1.5-point favorite Seawolves.

Norfolk State waltzed into Saturday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Redbirds by a score of 64-58.

Jamarii Thomas was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 31 points along with six rebounds and three steals. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points.

Meanwhile, the Seawolves were able to grind out a solid win over the Bulldogs on Saturday, taking the game 86-75. The win made it back-to-back wins for Stony Brook.

The Spartans have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season. As for the Seawolves, their win bumped their record up to 4-5.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Stony Brook is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Norfolk State might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Norfolk State lost to Stony Brook on the road by a decisive 81-65 margin in their previous meeting back in December of 2019. Can Norfolk State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Stony Brook is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Norfolk State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Norfolk State.