Who's Playing

St. Joe's-NYLI Golden Eagles @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: St. Joe's-NYLI 0-1, Stony Brook 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The St. Joe's-NYLI Golden Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Stony Brook Seawolves at 6:31 p.m. ET on Friday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

St. Joe's-NYLI had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. There's no need to mince words: the Golden Eagles lost to the Pride on Monday, and the Golden Eagles lost bad. The score wound up at 101-48. St. Joe's-NYLI was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-19.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, St. Joe's-NYLI failed to do much offensively and finished the game with only 48 points. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Hofstra scored 101.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Stony Brook found out the hard way on Tuesday. The matchup between the Seawolves and the Red Storm wasn't particularly close, with the Seawolves falling 90-74.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Andre Snoddy, who earned 13 points along with 7 rebounds. Toby Onyekonwu was another key contributor, earning 11 points.

The Golden Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Seawolves, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.

St. Joe's-NYLI was dealt a punishing 89-48 defeat at the hands of Stony Brook in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Can St. Joe's-NYLI avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stony Brook won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.