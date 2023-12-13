The Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) will try to get back to the .500 mark this season when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) on Wednesday night. Stony Brook is coming off back-to-back wins over Stonehill College and Bryant after losing four of its previous five games. The Seawolves were 1-point home favorites in their 86-75 win over Bryant on Saturday, outscoring the visitors 55-39 in the second half. Norfolk State is riding a three-game winning streak, beating Illinois State on the road in its most recent contest.

Tipoff is set for 6:31 p.m. ET at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Stony Brook is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State odds, while the over/under is set at 140.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State spread: Stony Brook -1.5

Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State over/under: 140.5 points

Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State money line: Stony Brook -128, Norfolk State +107

Why Stony Brook can cover

Stony Brook has been a much better team at home than on the road this season, compiling a 4-1 record at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The Seawolves are riding a two-game winning streak after beating Stonehill College and Bryant by double digits last week. Senior guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore led the team with 23 points on 8 of 13 shooting against Stonehill College before turning in another efficient performance with 22 points on 8 of 11 shooting against Bryant.

Stephenson-Moore has been the team's best player this season, averaging 16.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Senior guards Aaron Clarke (10.8) and Dean Noll (10.7) are both scoring in double figures as well, while sophomore guard Jared Frey (9.7) and senior center Keenan Fitzmorris (9.1) are key contributors. The Seawolves have covered the spread in six of their last seven home games.

Why Norfolk State can cover

Norfolk State has been at least a 4.5-point underdog in all three of its losses this season, winning the other seven games on its schedule. The Spartans are currently on a three-game winning streak, beating William & Mary, VCU and Illinois State. Their win over VCU was their most impressive performance of the campaign, as they were 12.5-point underdogs in the 63-60 upset.

Jamarii Thomas and Allen Betrand each scored 17 points in that game, while Christian Ings shot 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points. Thomas poured in 31 points against Illinois State on Saturday, helping his team spring another upset as 7-point road underdogs. The Spartans have now covered the spread in five straight games, and they have won nine consecutive games against Coastal Athletic Conference opponents. See which team to pick here.

