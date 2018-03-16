Stream 2018 NCAA Tournament games online: How to watch March Madness
The opening round of March Madness runs deep into Friday night
The first round of the NCAA Tournament is underway and there have already been plenty of surprises. Make sure you don't miss a second on the rest of the opening round games on Friday, when the madness continues.
Find the full schedule of games here -- starting with No. 7 Texas A&M against No. 10 Providence on CBS. So if you're looking to waste away on your lunch hour, or simply looking to avoid work altogether (we won't tell!), we've got all the details on how to watch that game and all the tournament action streaming live to your computer, smartphone or tablet below.
Viewing Information
- TV: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV
- Stream: March Madness Live (TBS, TNT and truTV games require login information; CBS games are free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Note: CBS games are free on mobile and desktop but unavailable on over the top devices unless viewed through CBS All Access. Games on Turner require a cable account outside of a three-hour preview window.
If you haven't yet filled out your NCAA Tournament bracket, you can print off an official CBS Sports bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here. At CBSSports.com, you can start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.
So don't worry if your bracket's busted ... you could still be a big winner.
-
Sunny days not ahead for Zona, Miller
Wildcat fans had better get used to misery like Thursday's blowout loss to Buffalo.
-
Brunson-Sexton is a PG matchup to watch
Villanova vs. Alabama is the backdrop for the point guard battle everyone wants to see
-
Zona's Ayton, Trier declare for draft
Arizona exited in the first round of the NCAA Tournament thanks to No. 13 Buffalo's big night...
-
16 things to know about Thursday
Buffalo busted brackets to cap a day with thrilling finishes and more
-
March Madness results, tip times
March Madness is so on, and you can check out scores and tip times from every game here
-
March Madness tip times, TV schedule
Your guide on how, when and where to watch the 2018 NCAA Tournament on CBS, TBS, TNT and t...