Stream March Madness games online: How to watch the 2018 NCAA Tournament
The opening round of the Big Dance kicks into action on Thursday and runs deep into Friday
The NCAA Tournament is here. But you've still got time to fill out your bracket. CBS Sports' Bracket Games allow you to pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.
The NCAA Tournament officially started on Tuesday and Wednesday with the four play-in games taking place in Dayton, Ohio. With the field of 64 set, the first round of the Big Dance will begin in the middle of a workday -- find the <strong>full schedule here</strong> -- starting with No. 10 Oklahoma facing No. 7 Rhode Island at 12:15 p.m. ET Thursday on CBS. So if you're looking to waste away on your lunch hour, or simply looking to avoid work altogether (we won't tell!), we've got all the details on <strong>how to watch that game</strong> and all the tournament action streaming live to your computer, smartphone or tablet below.
Viewing Information
- TV: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV
- Stream: March Madness Live (TBS, TNT and truTV games require login information; CBS games are free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Note: CBS games are free on mobile and desktop but unavailable on over the top devices unless viewed through CBS All Access. Games on Turner require a cable account outside of a three-hour preview window.
If you haven't yet filled out your NCAA Tournament bracket, you can print off an official CBS Sports bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here. Or you can fill out a bracket online and participate in CBS Sports' Bracket Games by creating a pool and challenging your office mates, family or friends.
The deadline to submit your final bracket is Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET -- just before Oklahoma-Rhode Island. So get to steppin' before it's too late!
