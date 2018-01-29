Suspended Missouri guard Terrence Phillips subject of Title IX investigation
Phillips is suspended from the team and now the subject of a school probe
Missouri guard Terrence Phillips has been suspended from the basketball team and is being investigated by university officials in the Title IX office, which is tasked with investigating issues of sex discrimination and sexual violence on campus.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which obtained a copy of an email to an alleged victim announcing Phillips was under investigation, the Title IX office notified the individual that the university was proceeding with an investigation into the junior guard after receiving complaints in the past.
The investigation is purposefully vague, but the Post-Dispatch reported that abuse was involved:
An alleged victim spoke on the condition of anonymity with the Post-Dispatch, saying her complaint against Phillips involves multiple allegations of physical abuse.
Because of privacy laws, the institution is not obligated to share details about open cases. The university released a statement Sunday afternoon acknowledging reports of a Title IX investigation but neither confirming nor denying that one exists.
Phillips' indefinite suspension was announced the same day the email was sent.
A junior from Orange County, Calif., Phillips has served as a backup point guard for the Tigers after starting most of the previous two seasons. He is averaging 2.5 points, 1.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game in limited action this season after averaging 10.4, 4.4 and 3.7 last year.
Phillips' brother is former NBA player Brandon Jennings.
