Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim throws shade at Georgetown's James Akinjo after he enters transfer portal
It's safe to say Akinjo should not bother trying to transfer Syracuse
Georgetown has lost four players to transfer this month and two this week alone, but after beating Syracuse 89-79 on Saturday in a throwback to the great Big East rivalry, Orange coach Jim Boeheim said it's been addition by subtraction for the Hoyas as it relates to one player.
"They got rid of a guy that wouldn't pass the ball to anybody and just shot it every time, and that's why they're good now," Boeheim said about the rush of recent transfers, apparently throwing shade at transferring lead guard James Akinjo. "Patrick [Ewing] can't say that but I can. He lost two games for them by himself."
Akinjo was Georgetown's second-leading scorer and leading assist man at the time he left the team to transfer to another school, averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists per game. Since he and a trio of Hoyas announced they will transfer or leave the team, they've gone on a 3-0 run that has included road wins over Oklahoma State and SMU, and is now punctuated by a convincing win over Syracuse.
It's hard to agree with Boeheim's reasoning, given Akinjo's talents and abilities. Still, the results are hard to argue with. And Boeheim, as backhanded a compliment as it was, is right about one thing.
"They've got a really good point guard [Mac McClung], he's getting people the ball, and he's settled into his position where he gets his shots and makes them," Boeheim said. "They have good inside guys, they have good shooters, I think they have a really good team. I think, by far, this is the best team we've seen from Georgetown the last few years."
Whether Boeheim is right or wrong, one thing is safe to assume here: Syracuse can almost certainly be ruled out for an Akinjo transfer destination.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Oregon takes down Michigan in OT
Oregon earns its first road win of the season against a Michigan team cooling off after a hot...
-
Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech game 10,000...
-
UCLA vs. Notre Dame odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UCLA vs. Notre Dame game 10,000 times.
-
Tennessee vs. Memphis odds, simulation
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Memphis game 10,000...
-
Oregon at Michigan: Preview, predictions
The No. 5 Wolverines will play host to the No. 10 Ducks on Saturday
-
USC hit with NOA from NCAA
Kansas, NC State, Oklahoma State and now USC have received a notice of allegations from the...
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans