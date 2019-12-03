Georgetown PG James Akinjo, SF Josh LeBlanc to transfer; LeBlanc faces restraining order requests

Georgetown's worst start to a basketball season since Patrick Ewing took over the program is quickly getting worse. In the aftermath of falling to 4-3 after a loss to UNC Greensboro at home on Saturday, the Hoyas confirmed Monday evening that James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc -- the second and fifth-leading scorers on the team, respectively -- will not play again this season.

According to multiple reports, both players have entered the transfer portal. Georgetown provided no clarity on their transfer status, rather saying that both will not play for the team for the remainder of the season.

"Georgetown University men's basketball players James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc will not be playing for the men's basketball team effective immediately and will not be members of the team for the remainder of the season," Ewing said in a statement.

Court documents obtained by CBS Sports reveal at least two accusers filed for temporary restraining orders Nov. 5 against LeBlanc and Georgetown teammates Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner. Alexander, who has played in every game, and Gardner, a freshman who has played in six games, were not mentioned in Ewing's statement.

In one complaint, the accuser expresses fear for her own safety, as well as the safety of her roommates, and alleges LeBlanc of assault and battery, plus theft of personal property.

"In response to an alleged burglary that I believe Joshua LeBlanc committed against me on September 16, 2019, Joshua threatened bodily harm against myself and my roommate," the accuser's statement reads. "He continued to threaten me verbally and via text message in the following week. Joshua has also committed violence against women in the past."

Both accusers also allege LeBlanc and two of his friends made threats. The second accusation, filed Nov. 12, accuses Gardner of sexual harassment and assault on Sept. 15 at the accuser's residence. In that complaint, the accuser writes she'd filed police reports with Georgetown Police and the D.C. Police. Those actions allegedly led to Gardner, LeBlanc and Alexander to harass and threaten the accuser, according to the sworn statement.

While CBS Sports' requests to Georgetown for information on the status of Gardner and Alexander went unacknowledged, the school did release a statement late Monday night. It reads: "Georgetown takes student conduct issues very seriously and ensures that they are investigated thoroughly. While we are not able to comment on specific cases, we have processes for investigating and adjudicating alleged violations of our student code that are fair to both parties. We encourage any student who has a concern to be in contact with the Georgetown University Police Department or the Office of Student Conduct."

LeBlanc, a sophomore, started 22 games as a freshman last season. He was coming off the bench this season and served a one-game suspension due to a violation of team rules and missed Georgetown's season-opener. In six games this season, he averaged 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Akinjo, the star point guard who is transferring, is not mentioned in any court documents viewed by CBS Sports. The sophomore who started 32 games last season and all seven games this season, led the team in minutes played (30.7) and assists (4.4) this season. He averaged 13.4 points per game in that span including a 19 point outburst in a loss to Duke on Nov. 22 and a 12-point outing Saturday in what appears to be his final game with the Hoyas.

Gardner played 12 minutes, Alexander four in Georgetown's loss Saturday to UNCG.

After a promising 4-1 start to the season, the Hoyas have lost two consecutive games after losing to UNCG at home. Georgetown's upcoming schedule isn't easy either as it takes on unbeaten Oklahoma State on Wednesday on the road, followed by a road game against SMU and at home against Syracuse in the upcoming two weeks.