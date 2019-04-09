Tennessee coach Rick Barnes turns down UCLA offer, gets new deal with Volunteers
Barnes is staying at Tennessee as UCLA is struggling to find its new coach
UCLA will have to again look for a new target in its coaching search. Tennessee's Rick Barnes is the latest to turn down the Bruins as the 64-year-old will remain with the Vols after being offered $5 million per year, according to Chris Low.
He was mulling the UCLA offer against remaining in charge at Tennessee, where he won Naismith Coach of the Year honors this season. After UCLA made its offer, the Vols decided to give him a new contract.
"The last few days have been interesting to say the least. One of the nation's most tradition-rich college basketball programs identified what we here at Tennessee already knew -- that Rick Barnes is one of the game's elite coaches and a program-changer. His incredible work here at Tennessee over the past four years illustrates that. Additionally, the impact that he and his wife, Candy, have made throughout this community has been immensely inspiring as well," Tennessee athletic director Phil Fulmer said in a statement.
"The University of Tennessee and East Tennessee as a whole have developed an enhanced love and appreciation for our men's basketball program and its culture under Rick's leadership, and I'm thrilled that he will remain a part of our Tennessee Athletics family."
Barnes made $3.25 million in 2019 at Tennessee, according to USA Today's coaching salary database.
UCLA's search has included Kentucky's John Calipari and TCU's Jamie Dixon recently, both of whom decided to stay at their respective programs. Barnes has an 88-50 overall record at Tennessee in four years and has won 26 and 31 games, respectively, over the last two seasons.
