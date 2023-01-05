Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 6-9; Tennessee Tech 4-11

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles won both of their matches against the Eastern Illinois Panthers last season (84-58 and 73-62) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Golden Eagles and EIU will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Hooper Eblen Arena. EIU will be strutting in after a win while Tennessee Tech will be stumbling in from a loss.

Tennessee Tech's 2022 ended with an 82-64 defeat against the Lindenwood Lions this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday EIU proved too difficult a challenge. The Panthers wrapped up 2022 with a 91-80 victory over the Screaming Eagles.

The Golden Eagles are now 4-11 while EIU sits at 6-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tennessee Tech has allowed their opponents an average of 8.1 steals per game, the 17th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Tennessee Tech, EIU ranks 34th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.1 on average. In other words, Tennessee Tech will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee Tech have won six out of their last ten games against Eastern Illinois.