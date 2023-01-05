Who's Playing
Eastern Illinois @ Tennessee Tech
Current Records: Eastern Illinois 6-9; Tennessee Tech 4-11
What to Know
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles won both of their matches against the Eastern Illinois Panthers last season (84-58 and 73-62) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Golden Eagles and EIU will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Hooper Eblen Arena. EIU will be strutting in after a win while Tennessee Tech will be stumbling in from a loss.
Tennessee Tech's 2022 ended with an 82-64 defeat against the Lindenwood Lions this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday EIU proved too difficult a challenge. The Panthers wrapped up 2022 with a 91-80 victory over the Screaming Eagles.
The Golden Eagles are now 4-11 while EIU sits at 6-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tennessee Tech has allowed their opponents an average of 8.1 steals per game, the 17th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Tennessee Tech, EIU ranks 34th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.1 on average. In other words, Tennessee Tech will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee
Series History
Tennessee Tech have won six out of their last ten games against Eastern Illinois.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 73 vs. Eastern Illinois 62
- Feb 07, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 84 vs. Eastern Illinois 58
- Feb 13, 2021 - Tennessee Tech 80 vs. Eastern Illinois 67
- Jan 02, 2021 - Eastern Illinois 87 vs. Tennessee Tech 81
- Jan 18, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 84 vs. Tennessee Tech 59
- Mar 02, 2019 - Tennessee Tech 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 57
- Jan 12, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 67 vs. Tennessee Tech 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 79 vs. Tennessee Tech 71
- Feb 04, 2017 - Tennessee Tech 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 68
- Dec 31, 2015 - Tennessee Tech 94 vs. Eastern Illinois 84