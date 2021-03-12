The Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC Tournament clash at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Florida is 14-8 on the season and comes in as the No. 5 seed in the SEC, while the Volunteers are 17-7 and earned the No. 4 seed. Tennessee has won and covered in six of its last 10 head-to-head matchups with Florida, including a 65-54 win on Sunday to lock up the double-bye in the 2021 SEC Tournament.

However, the Gators are 7-2 against the spread when they've had fewer than four days rest this year and the win over Vanderbilt yesterday may have helped them get into an offensive rhythm. The Volunteers are favored by 4.5-points in the latest Tennessee vs. Florida odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 133.

Tennessee vs. Florida spread: Tennessee -4.5

Tennessee vs. Florida over-under: 133 points

Tennessee vs. Florida money line: Tennessee -190, Florida +160

What you need to know about Florida

Florida advanced in the 2021 SEC Tournament after a successful outing on Thursday. The Gators managed a 69-63 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Florida can attribute much of its success to guard Tre Mann, who had 22 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Mann has really been stuffing the stat sheet since Keyontae Johnson's terrifying collapse on the court early in the season. Mann is now averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game and he should be eager to put up another big stat line after missing the Florida loss to Tennessee last Sunday.

What you need to know about Tennessee

Tennessee is hoping for another victory over the Gators. The Volunteers strolled past Florida with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 65-54. Forward John Fulkerson picked up 14 points in addition to seven boards. Keon Johnson and Victor Bailey Jr. also had 14 points each and Tennessee used a big second half to earn the comfortable win despite shooting an abysmal 3-of-21 from the 3-point line.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Tennessee ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.5 on average. But the Gators are even better, coming into Friday's contest boasting the fourth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.5.

