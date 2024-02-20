Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Arkansas 12-13, Texas A&M 15-10

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Texas A&M is heading back home. They and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Reed Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Texas A&M and the Crimson Tide didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Aggies suffered a bruising 100-75 loss at the hands of the Crimson Tide. Texas A&M found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite their loss, Texas A&M saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyrece Radford, who scored 22 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Solomon Washington, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 71-67 to the Bulldogs. Arkansas has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Makhi Mitchell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds. He didn't help Arkansas' cause all that much against the Volunteers on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Khalif Battle, who scored 18 points.

The Aggies' defeat dropped their record down to 15-10. As for the Razorbacks, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-13 record this season.

Going forward, Texas A&M is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Texas A&M and the Razorbacks were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January, but the Aggies came up empty-handed after a 78-77 defeat. Will Texas A&M have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 10.5-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Texas A&M and Arkansas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.