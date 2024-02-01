Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Texas A&M-Commerce after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 34-33 lead against Incarnate Word.

Texas A&M-Commerce came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: Incarnate Word 6-13, Texas A&M-Commerce 7-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Incarnate Word has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. Texas A&M-Commerce took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Incarnate Word, who comes in off a win.

Even though Incarnate Word has not done well against the Huskies recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Cardinals snuck past the Huskies with a 79-75 win.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Commerce's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They received a tough blow as they fell 69-54 to the Islanders. Having soared to a lofty 84 points in the game before, Texas A&M-Commerce's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The Cardinals' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-13. As for the Lions, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season.

Incarnate Word is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Incarnate Word didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Lions when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Incarnate Word since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Texas A&M-Commerce is a 5-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Word both have 1 win in their last 2 games.