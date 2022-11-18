Teams looking to rebound from first-round losses in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational clash when the former Big 12 Conference rival Colorado Buffaloes face the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies on Friday morning. The Buffaloes (2-2), who placed fourth in the Pac-12 at 12-8 and were 21-12 overall a year ago, were coming off a 78-66 win over Tennessee on Sunday. The Aggies (2-1), who tied for fifth in the SEC at 9-9 and were 27-13 overall in 2021-22, dropped an 88-79 decision to Murray State on Thursday. The teams have split 18 all-time games, although A&M has won the past eight meetings.

The game from HTC Center in Conway, S.C., tips off at noon ET. Colorado averages 78 points per game, 131st in the nation, while Texas A&M averages 82, 84th-best. The Aggies are 6-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. Texas A&M odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 139. Before making any Texas A&M vs. Colorado picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas A&M vs. Colorado and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Colorado vs. Texas A&M:

Colorado vs. Texas A&M spread: Texas A&M -6

Colorado vs. Texas A&M over/under: 139 points

Colorado vs. Texas A&M money line: Texas A&M -260, Colorado +210

COL: The Buffaloes are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following an ATS loss

TAMU: The Aggies are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games overall

Why Texas A&M can cover

Junior forward Henry Coleman III averages 9.7 points per game, and has reached double figures in two of three games this season. He appeared in 39 games last season, making 26 starts. He ranked second on the team in scoring at 11 points per game and tied for the team lead with 6.2 rebounds. As a freshman at Duke, he appeared in 19 games for the Blue Devils.

Graduate transfer guard Dexter Dennis is off to a solid start with the Aggies, averaging 9.7 points. Last season at Wichita State, he was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year and started all 27 games in which he appeared, averaging 8.4 points and five rebounds in 31.2 minutes. He also blocked 24 shots and had 24 steals. For his career, he has started 97 of 115 games, averaging 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes have four players averaging at least 9.7 points per game, led by guard KJ Simpson. The sophomore is averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and four assists per game. Simpson scored a season-high 23 points in a 78-66 upset win over No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday, adding 10 rebounds and three assists. Against UMass, he finished with 13 points, but ripped down seven rebounds and dished out six assists in 27 minutes of play.

Also powering Colorado is junior forward Tristan Da Silva, who poured in a season-high 17 points in the loss to Massachusetts on Thursday. Da Silva is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds this season. He scored 14 points against Tennessee, and 12 in the opening night win over UC Riverside on Nov. 7. In 59 career games, Da Silva averages 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 141 combined points.

