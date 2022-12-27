The Texas Tech Red Raiders will try to extend their five-game winning streak when they face the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Tuesday night. Texas Tech has taken care of business since its loss to Ohio State in late November, picking up a 111-67 win over Houston Christian its last time out. South Carolina State has lost five of its last six games, including a 104-77 setback at Longwood last Tuesday.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Red Raiders are favored by 31.5 points in the latest Texas Tech vs. South Carolina State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 147.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for South Carolina State vs. Texas Teech:

Texas Tech vs. South Carolina State spread: Texas Tech -31.5

Texas Tech vs. South Carolina State over/under: 148 points

Texas Tech vs. South Carolina State money line: Texas Tech -25000, South Carolina State +3000

Why Texas Tech can cover

South Carolina State has been in a rut of late, losing five of its last six games. The Bulldogs were blown out by Longwood last Tuesday, coming nowhere close to covering the 15-point spread in their 104-77 setback. They are allowing opponents to shoot 50.5% from the floor this season, which is the third-worst mark in the country.

Texas Tech is one of the top offensive teams in college basketball, averaging 79.1 points per game and knocking down 49.8% of its attempts. The Red Raiders are led by Kevin Obanor, who is averaging 15.9 points per game. South Carolina State has only picked up one road win in its last 16 tries, and Texas Tech recorded a 101-39 victory when these teams met in 2014.

Why South Carolina State can cover

Texas Tech might have trouble getting motivated for a matchup against a struggling low-level program. The Red Raiders have been at home since the end of November and have been playing small-conference teams in each of their games this month. They have contests against No. 18 TCU and No. 4 Kansas looming, making this a potential trap game on the schedule.

South Carolina State has already come close to springing a huge upset once this season, losing to South Carolina by three points as a 26-point underdog. Junior guard Rakeim Gary leads the Bulldogs with 11.0 points and 2.4 assists per game, while junior guard Cameron Jones is adding 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds. Texas Tech has only covered the spread six times in its last 20 games dating back to last season.

