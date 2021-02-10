Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers will face off at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday in United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech is 14-5 overall and 8-3 at home, while the Mountaineers are 13-5 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Mountaineers have won 12 of their last 17 head-to-head bouts with Texas Tech and have the spread in seven of the last nine games in the series.

However, West Virginia has failed to cover in two of its last three games entering Tuesday and is just 2-4 against the spread on the road this season. The Red Raiders are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Texas Tech vs. West Virginia odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 141.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia spread: Texas Tech -5.5

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia over-under: 141 points

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia money line: Texas Tech -250, West Virginia +205

What you need to know about Texas Tech



The Red Raiders beat Kansas State on Saturday by a final score of 73-62. Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the win. The junior guard is averaging 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, and his contributions go a long way towards supplementing top scorers Mac McClung (17.2 ppg) and Terrence Shannon (13.0 ppg).

McClung had 23 points, four rebounds and four assists in the win on Saturday. The Georgetown transfer is shooting a career-best 43.3 percent from the floor this season and he had 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting in an 88-87 loss to West Virginia on Jan. 25. McClung's ability to create shots for himself both with and without the ball will be critical for Texas Tech on Tuesday.

What you need to know about West Virginia

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers strolled past the Kansas Jayhawks with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 91-79. It was another big night for West Virginia's guard Miles McBride, who had 29 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards. McBride had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Jan. 25 win over Texas Tech.

West Virginia shot a staggering 57.7 percent from the floor in that 88-87 win and also hit 12-of-19 attempts from beyond the arc. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

