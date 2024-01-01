Five games featuring Division 1 men's college basketball teams are on the agenda for New Year's Day. One such matchup will take place at Moody Center in Austin, with the No. 21 Texas Longhorns taking on the UT Arlington Mavericks. Texas is 10-2 overall and on a four-game winning streak. UT Arlington is 6-6 on the road but looking for its first road win of the 2023-24 season.

Tipoff is at 2 p.m. ET in Austin. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Longhorns as 18.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 146.5 in the latest UT Arlington vs. Texas odds.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for UT Arlington vs. Texas:

Texas vs. UT Arlington spread: Texas -18.5

Texas vs. UT Arlington over/under: 46.5 points

Texas vs. UT Arlington money line: Texas -2927, UTA +1263

UTA: The Mavericks are 7-3 against the spread this season

UT: The Longhorns are 4-8 against the spread this season

Why UT Arlington can cover

The Mavericks are led by 6'9 forward Shemar Wilson, who is one of the country's best rebounders. Wilson is averaging 8.8 rebounds per game, No. 2 in the WAC this season, and he has seven double-digit rebounding games already in 2023-24. Wilson is also averaging 13.9 points per game while shooting 53.8% from the field, and he is the central reason for UT Arlington's success on the offensive glass. The Mavericks are securing 32.9% of missed shots on offense, and UT Arlington also takes full advantage of the free throw line, creating more than 20 attempts per game and making 73.5% of shots at the stripe.

UT Arlington also shares the ball well, averaging 16.4 assists per game, and the Mavericks have strong metrics on defense. The Mavericks are blocking 9.7% of shot attempts and also grabbing more than 73% of available defensive rebounds. In this matchup, UT Arlington can also take advantage of Texas being below-average in free throw creation, and the Longhorns are committing a live-ball turnover on more than 10% of offensive possessions.

Why Texas can cover

Texas has superior metrics on both sides of the floor in this matchup. The Longhorns are shooting 49.2% from the field and 73.5% at the free throw line this season, and Texas is also above-average in offensive rebounding, turnover prevention, and assists. Two-time Summit League Player of the Year Max Abmas leads the way for Texas, and UT Arlington is yielding more than 1.08 points per possession, ranking outside the top 250 nationally in defensive efficiency.

On the other end, Texas is tremendous, with the Longhorns giving up only 0.926 points per possession. That ranks in the top 20 of the country in defensive efficiency, and opponents are shooting only 39.4% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point distance against Texas. The Longhorns also force a turnover on more than 19% of defensive possessions and give up only 10.3 assists per game. In addition, UT Arlington is scoring less than a point per possession this season and committing 15.6 turnovers per contest. That places the Mavericks in the bottom 15 of the country in turnover prevention, and the Longhorns should also benefit from home-court advantage in Austin.

