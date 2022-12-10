Who's Playing

Canisius @ Toledo

Current Records: Canisius 2-6; Toledo 6-3

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Toledo Rockets at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Savage Arena. Toledo should still be feeling good after a win, while the Golden Griffins will be looking to get back in the win column.

Canisius was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 90-60 walloping at the Iona Gaels' hands.

Meanwhile, the Northern Iowa Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Rockets proved too difficult a challenge. Toledo walked away with an 83-75 victory. They relied on the efforts of forward JT Shumate, who had 24 points along with six boards, and guard RayJ Dennis, who had 21 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

Canisius is now 2-6 while Toledo sits at 6-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Griffins have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Rockets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the third most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.