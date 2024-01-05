The Toledo Rockets (7-6) will play their first home game since Christmas when they face the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (6-7) on Friday night. Toledo snapped a two-game losing streak with an 86-77 win at Ohio on Tuesday to open Mid-American Conference play. Miami is trying to get back to the .500 mark this season after losing to Western Michigan in an 83-74 final in its first MAC game on Tuesday. The Rockets have won 10 straight meetings between these teams, including three wins last season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Savage Arena on CBS Sports Network. The Rockets are favored by 12 points in the latest Toledo vs. Miami (OH) odds, while the over/under is 157.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Miami (OH) vs. Toledo picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Toledo vs. Miami (Ohio) spread: Toledo -12

Toledo vs. Miami (Ohio) over/under: 157.5 points

Toledo vs. Miami (Ohio) money line: Toledo: -750, Miami (Ohio): +521

Why Toledo can cover

Toledo was nearly perfect against MAC opponents last season, having now won 18 of its last 19 games within the conference. The Rockets have won 10 straight games overall between these teams, and they have won 10 in a row at home. They opened conference play with an 86-77 win at Ohio on Tuesday, pulling off the upset as 1.5-point underdogs.

Junior guard Ra'Heim Moss leads Toledo with 15.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game after scoring 39 combined points over his last two games. Junior guard Dante Maddox Jr. (15.2), junior guard Tyler Cochran (12.6) and freshman forward Javan Simmons (11.9) are all scoring in double figures as well. The Rockets have covered the spread in 14 of their last 18 January games.

Why Miami (Ohio) can cover

Miami had one of its best showing of the season in its final game before Christmas, beating Vermont as a 5-point home underdog. The RedHawks knocked down three 3-pointers in the final 18 seconds of the game, including a game-winning buzzer beater from Darweshi Hunter. He ranks second on the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game.

Senior center Anderson Mirambeaux did not play his first game until mid-December, but he is averaging a team-high 14.3 points in his four appearances since then. Miami has already covered the spread as a large underdog against both Ohio State and Wright State earlier this season. The RedHawks have covered the spread in six of their last nine games, and they have covered in five of their last seven conference games. See which team to pick here.

