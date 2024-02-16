The Toledo Rockets are set to host the Ohio Bobcats in a Mid American Conference matchup on Friday, February 16th at Savage Arena. Toledo is 15-9 overall and 9-2 at home, while Ohio is 13-11 overall and 2-6 on the road. Both teams are looking to bounce back from losses in their respective last outings. Toledo fell in double overtime to Appalachian State, losing 109-104, while Ohio came up short against Arkansas State, falling 100-87.

Tip-off in Toledo is at 9 p.m. ET. Toledo is favored by 6 points in the latest Toledo vs. Ohio odds, and the over/under is 160 points. Before making any Toledo vs. Ohio picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Toledo vs. Ohio spread: Toledo -6

Toledo vs. Ohio over/under: 160 points

Toledo vs. Ohio money line: Toledo: -259, Ohio: +208

What you need to know about Ohio

Ohio unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 100-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Senior guard Jaylin Hunter had a solid game for the Bobcats, scoring 20 points to go with eight assists and four rebounds.

The Bobcats are 10-13 against the spread this season. Hunter leads the team in scoring (14.8) and assists (5.0). His supporting cast includes Shereef Mitchell (13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game) and AJ Clayton (11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds per game). Mitchell is listed as questionable, but is expected to play on Friday.

What you need to know about Toledo

Meanwhile, Toledo fought the good fight in their double overtime contest against Appalachian State on Saturday, but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 109-104 to the Mountaineers. The Rockets had six players score in double figures, led by Dante Maddox Jr. (25), Sonny Wilson (17), and Tyler Cochran (17).

Toledo is 12-12 against the spread this season, and 5-6 ATS at home. The Rockets have four players averaging double digit points per game. Ra'Heim Moss leads the way, averaging 16.5 points to go along with 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

