Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Towson and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 33-23 lead against Campbell.

If Towson keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-8 in no time. On the other hand, Campbell will have to make due with a 9-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Campbell 9-9, Towson 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Towson is heading back home. The Towson Tigers and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at TU Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Even though Towson has not done well against Charleston recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Tigers managed a 82-78 victory over the Cougars. The score was all tied up 38-38 at the break, but Towson was the better team in the second half.

Towson's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Christian May, who scored 20 points. Nendah Tarke was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.3% better than the opposition, a fact Campbell proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Tribe by a score of 77-64. The win made it back-to-back wins for Campbell.

Laurynas Vaistaras and Anthony Dell'Orso were among the main playmakers for Campbell as the former scored 21 points along with six assists and five rebounds and the latter scored 26 points along with eight rebounds. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-8 record this season. As for the Fighting Camels, the win got them back to even at 9-9.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Towson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Towson's sizeable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Towson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Campbell might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Towson is a big 7.5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 124.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.