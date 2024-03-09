Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Texas State 14-17, Troy 20-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats and the Troy Trojans are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pensacola Bay Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. Texas State will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Texas State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 75-59 victory over the Golden Eagles.

Dontae Horne was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. He didn't help Texas State's cause all that much against Old Dominion on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Jordan Mason, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Troy fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Texas State on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Bobcats by a score of 82-79. Troy didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Bobcats are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-17 record this season. As for the Trojans, their loss dropped their record down to 20-11.

Texas State skirted past Troy 82-79 in their previous meeting on Friday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Troy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.