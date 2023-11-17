Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Sacramento State 1-2, Tulane 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets will head out on the road to face off against the Tulane Green Wave at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 24 more assists than your opponent, a fact Sacramento State proved on Tuesday. They steamrolled past the Pioneers 128-66 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 64-29.

Meanwhile, Tulane and Northwestern State couldn't quite live up to the 159.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Green Wave took down the Demons 88-71 on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Tulane.

Tulane got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kevin Cross out in front who earned 23 points along with 6 assists and 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kolby King, who earned 20 points along with 4 steals.

Their wins bumped the Hornets to 1-2 and the Green Wave to 2-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Sacramento State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88 points per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've been even better at 89.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.