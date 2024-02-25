Who's Playing

What to Know

UAB has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored UAB on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 94-71 loss at the hands of the Owls. UAB was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-24.

UAB's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Yaxel Lendeborg, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Javian Davis who scored ten points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

Even though they lost, UAB smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Rice only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tulane's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 81-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pirates.

Despite their defeat, Tulane saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaylen Forbes, who scored 21 points along with two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Forbes continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Blazers' loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-9. As for the Green Wave, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-12.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UAB have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tulane, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given UAB's sizable advantage in that area, the Green Wave will need to find a way to close that gap.

UAB beat the Green Wave 83-69 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for UAB since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UAB won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.