Who's Playing

Montevallo Falcons @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Montevallo 0-0, UAB 5-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UAB Blazers will host the Montevallo Falcons to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at Bartow Arena.

Looking back to last season, Montevallo finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, UAB had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 23-8 record.

Montevallo came up short against UAB in their previous matchup back in December of 2019, falling 75-63. Can Montevallo avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UAB won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.