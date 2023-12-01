Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Southern Miss 3-4, UAB 4-3

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

UAB is 8-2 against Southern Miss since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The UAB Blazers will be playing at home against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET at Bartow Arena. UAB might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers on Tuesday.

After a string of four wins, UAB's good fortune finally ran out. They suffered a grim 81-60 defeat to the Cowboys. UAB didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Daniel Ortiz, who scored 20 points. Less helpful for UAB was Efrem Johnson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Southern Miss can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 90-84 victory over the Panthers. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Southern Miss' 54-point performance the matchup before.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UAB have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for UAB against Southern Miss in their previous matchup back in March as the team secured a 88-60 win. Will UAB repeat their success, or does Southern Miss have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UAB has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern Miss.