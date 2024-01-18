Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, UAB looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 39-33 lead against Tulane.

If UAB keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-6 in no time. On the other hand, Tulane will have to make due with an 11-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Tulane 11-5, UAB 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulane Green Wave and the UAB Blazers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Bartow Arena. Tulane will be strutting in after a win while UAB will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tulane ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They walked away with a 94-87 win over the Golden Hurricane. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Kevin Cross was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 28 points along with nine rebounds and three steals. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylen Forbes, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, UAB unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 86-73 to the Owls.

The losing side was boosted by Yaxel Lendeborg, who scored eight points along with five rebounds. Less helpful for UAB was Eric Gaines' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Green Wave's win bumped their record up to 11-5. As for the Blazers, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Tulane hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87.2 points per game (they're ranked fifth in scoring overall). However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Tulane took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, UAB is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: UAB is playing as the favorites at home, but their 1-5-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

UAB is a slight 2-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164.5 points.

