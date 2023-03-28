The 2023 NIT showcases a doubleheader of semifinal matchups on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Orleans Arena hosts the games, with the nightcap putting the Utah Valley Wolverines against the UAB Blazers. Utah Valley is 28-8 this season after wins over Colorado and Cincinnati in the last two rounds. UAB is 28-9 overall after an impressive win over Vanderbilt in the quarterfinal.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Blazers as 3-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 151.5 in the latest Utah Valley vs. UAB odds.

Utah Valley vs. UAB spread: UAB -3

Utah Valley vs. UAB over/under: 151.5 points

Utah Valley vs. UAB money line: UAB -160, UVU +135

Utah Valley: The Wolverines are 7-1 against the spread in the last eight games

UAB: The Blazers are 5-1 against the spread in the last six games

Why Utah Valley can cover

Utah Valley is balanced on offense with four players averaging in double figures this season. The Wolverines are above-average in offensive efficiency, scoring 1.08 points per possession, and Utah Valley shares the ball beautifully with 16.1 assists per game. Utah Valley is also above-average in free throw creation (21.0 attempts per game), 2-point accuracy (52.7%) and free throw accuracy (73.8%), with UAB landing well below the national average with a 71.1% defensive rebound rate.

Utah Valley is even better on defense, including a top-25 national mark in overall efficiency. The Wolverines are in the top five of the country in field goal percentage allowed (39.0%) and 2-point percentage allowed (42.9%), with Utah Valley leading the nation with 6.6 blocked shots per game. UAB shoots less than 50% inside the arc, and Utah Valley holds opponents to 30.8% shooting from long distance this season.

Why UAB can cover

UAB is led by a dynamic senior guard in Jordan Walker. He ranks in the top five of the country with 22.4 points per game, and Walker is in the top eight nationally in free throw creation while converting 85.3% of attempts at the line. Walker is the engine of a prolific offense that scores 111.0 points per 100 possessions this season. In addition to his shot creation, UAB is excellent on the offensive glass, securing 36.1% of missed shots to rank in the top eight of the country.

The Blazers are also in the top 25 nationally with 22.2 free throw attempts per game, and UAB is above-average in making 35.5% of 3-point attempts and 73.8% of free throw attempts. Ball security should also be a strength in this matchup, as UAB is above-average in turnover avoidance and Utah Valley creates a takeaway on only 16.4% of defensive possessions.

