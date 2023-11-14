Who's Playing

Northern Dak. St. Bison @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: Northern Dak. St. 2-1, UC Davis 2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The Northern Dak. St. Bison will face off against the UC Davis Aggies at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dahlberg Arena. Despite being away, Northern Dak. St. is looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Northern Dak. St. found out the hard way on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Bluejays on the road and fell 89-60. Northern Dak. St. has struggled against Creighton recently, as their game on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Northern Dak. St.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Damari Wheeler-Thomas, who earned 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Aggies came up short against the Grizzlies on Sunday and fell 78-65.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northern Dak. St. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Davis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Northern Dak. St. didn't have too much breathing room in their game against UC Davis in their previous meeting back in December of 2016, but they still walked away with a 74-70 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northern Dak. St. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Northern Dak. St. is a 3.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Northern Dak. St. has won both of the games they've played against UC Davis in the last 8 years.