Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: CS Fullerton 14-16, UC Riverside 13-16

How To Watch

What to Know

UC Riverside and CS Fullerton are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Student Recreation Center. UC Riverside is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

UC Riverside fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Hawaii on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Warriors by a score of 76-73.

Meanwhile, the Titans were able to grind out a solid win over the Gauchos on Saturday, taking the game 79-70. The victory made it back-to-back wins for CS Fullerton.

The Highlanders' loss dropped their record down to 13-16. As for the Titans, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 14-16 record this season.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: UC Riverside have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given UC Riverside's sizable advantage in that area, CS Fullerton will need to find a way to close that gap.

UC Riverside beat CS Fullerton 81-73 when the teams last played back in February. Will UC Riverside repeat their success, or does CS Fullerton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Riverside is a 3-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

UC Riverside and CS Fullerton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.