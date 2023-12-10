Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Ole Miss 8-0, UCF 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The UCF Knights will stay at home for another game and welcome the Ole Miss Rebels at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 10th at Addition Financial Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UCF has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 23 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Dolphins at home to the tune of 94-52. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as UCF did.

Thierno Sylla was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Marchelus Avery, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 77-68 victory over the Mountaineers.

Ole Miss can attribute much of their success to Matthew Murrell, who scored 24 points, and Jaylen Murray, who scored 26 points along with 6 assists. Murray continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

The Knights have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season. As for the Rebels, they have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 8-0 record.

Looking forward to Sunday, UCF is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCF have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

UCF is a 3.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.