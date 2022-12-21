Who's Playing

Stetson @ UCF

Current Records: Stetson 5-5; UCF 8-3

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters are 0-4 against the UCF Knights since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Hatters will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Addition Financial Arena at 7 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between Stetson and the Ohio Bobcats this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Stetson falling 85-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

UCF had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Missouri Tigers, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. UCF lost 68-66 to Mizzou on a last-minute half-court bomb from the Tigers' guard DeAndre Gholston with 0:02 left to play. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Knights had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from guard Darius Johnson, who had 12 points and six assists in addition to six steals, and guard Ithiel Horton, who shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 19 points.

The Hatters are now 5-5 while UCF sits at 8-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: Stetson is 41st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average. The Knights have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 37th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCF have won all of the games they've played against Stetson in the last eight years.