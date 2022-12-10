Who's Playing

Denver @ No. 19 UCLA

Current Records: Denver 8-2; UCLA 7-2

What to Know

The #19 UCLA Bruins have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Denver Pioneers at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

UCLA beat the Oregon Ducks 65-56 on Sunday. UCLA got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaylen Clark (14), guard Amari Bailey (14), guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (12), and guard Tyger Campbell (10).

Meanwhile, Denver was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 87-85 to the Sacramento State Hornets. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Denver, who fell 73-69 when the teams previously met in November.

UCLA's victory brought them up to 7-2 while the Pioneers' loss pulled them down to 8-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bruins come into the matchup boasting the 13th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.20%. But Denver is even better: they rank second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 52.50% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

UCLA won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.