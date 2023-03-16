Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ UCLA

Regular Season Records: UNC-Asheville 27-7; UCLA 29-5

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs and the #7 UCLA Bruins are set to clash at 10:05 p.m. ET March 16 at Golden 1 Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. UNC-Asheville should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bruins will be looking to right the ship.

UNC-Asheville earned some more postseason success in their matchup last week. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Campbell Fighting Camels 77-73. The Bulldogs can attribute much of their success to forward Drew Pember, who had 29 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks, and guard Tajion Jones, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 24 points and eight boards.

Speaking of close games: UCLA was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 61-59 to the Arizona Wildcats. The losing side was boosted by guard Amari Bailey, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards.

UNC-Asheville is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNC-Asheville enters the contest with a 47.70% field goal percentage, good for 25th best in college basketball. But the Bruins have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.60%, which places them 28th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:05 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:05 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bruins slightly, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 19.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.