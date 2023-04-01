Miami coach Jim Larranaga will try to get a second massive win over UConn in the NCAA Tournament when he and the Miami Hurricanes square off against the Connecticut Huskies in the 2023 Final Four on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. In 2006, as coach of George Mason, he led the 11th seeded Patriots to an upset of top-seeded UConn in the regional final. That win sent George Mason to the Final Four and remains the signature moment of Larranaga's career. On Saturday he can surpass that achievement when his Hurricanes (29-7) take on the red-hot Huskies (29-8).

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:49 p.m. ET on CBS. The Huskies are favored by 5.5 points in the latest UConn vs. Miami odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.5. Before making any Miami vs. UConn picks or Final Four predictions, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Div. I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament 85-54 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also went 6-1 on top-rated picks during the first two weeks of March Madness. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. Miami and revealed its coveted picks and predictions for the Final Four 2023. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Miami vs. UConn:

UConn vs. Miami spread: Huskies -5.5

UConn vs. Miami over/under: 149.5 points

UConn vs. Miami money line: Huskies -240, Hurricanes +196

CONN: The Huskies rank second in the country in rebound margin (9.4 rebounds per game).

MIA: The Hurricanes are 11th in the country in free throw percentage (78.0).

UConn vs. Miami picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UConn can cover

UConn has a terrific shooter in Jordan Hawkins. A 6-foot-5 sophomore from Gaithersburg, Md., Hawkins has made 104 3-pointers this season, which ranks 14th in the country. He also ranks second in the Big East in 3-point percentage (38.5). During the NCAA Tournament, he leads all players with 16 3-pointers made.

In addition, the Huskies face a Miami team that does not excel defensively. The Hurricanes give up 71.9 points per game, which ranks 10th in the ACC and 231st in the country. That bodes well for a UConn team averaging 81.8 points per game during the NCAA Tournament, third best in the 68-team field. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Miami can cover

Miami has a presence in the paint in Norchad Omier. A 6-foot-7, 248-pound sophomore from Nicaragua, Omier leads the team and ranks 12th in the country in rebounding (10.1 rebounds per game) while averaging 13.3 points per game and shooting 57.9% from the field. For his efforts this season, he was named to the all-ACC third team.

In addition, the Hurricanes have the ability to shoot over UConn's defense. Miami shoots 36.9% from beyond the 3-point arc, which leads the ACC and ranks 40th in the country. In the Sweet 16 victory over Houston, the Hurricanes made 11-of-25 3-pointers against the Cougars' vaunted defense. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Miami vs. UConn picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 150 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Miami? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.