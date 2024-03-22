The Connecticut Huskies begin the defense of their national championship on Friday when they take on the Stetson Hatters in a 2024 NCAA Tournament first-round matchup. Tipoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The No. 1-seeded Huskies (31-3), who are the top overall team in the field, head into the NCAA Tournament on a seven-game winning streak that includes the Big East Tournament title. Their first Big Dance challenge comes from the No. 16-seeded Hatters (22-12), who earned their bid on the strength of winning the Atlantic Sun Tournament with a 94-91 victory over Austin Peay.

The Huskies are 26.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 145.5 in the latest SportsLine consensus Stetson vs. UConn odds. Before making any UConn vs. Stetson picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 148-106 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 29-19 (+810) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. Stetson. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Stetson vs. UConn:

UConn vs. Stetson point spread: Connecticut -26.5

UConn vs. Stetson over/under total points: 145.5

UConn vs. Stetson money line: Connecticut -6944, Stetson +2263

STET: The Hatters are 7-5 against the spread in non-conference games this season.

UCONN: The Huskies are 9-1 ATS this season playing after four or more days off.

UConn vs. Stetson picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies appear to be in a similar form to last year's team that won the national title. They have been dominant on both ends and have not lost a game in 2024. What's more, coach Danny Hurley has embraced the quest for his club to potentially become the first back-to-back NCAA Tournament winner since Florida achieved the feat in 2006 and 2007.

In various media appearances since selection Sunday, Hurley has maintained that he believes Connecticut is the best team in the country and anything short of a second consecutive title will be a disappointment.

As such, it's difficult to envision a flat spot for a Huskies club that leads the country in scoring differential at 17.1 points per game and is also in the top 10 of nearly every major analytical measure on both ends of the floor. Last year as a No. 4 seed. The Huskies rolled to an 87-63 victory over Iona as an 8.5-point favorite and would go on to cover the spread in all six of their victories in the NCAA Tournament.

Senior guard Tristen Newton leads the way with 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He leads four starters averaging in double figures and all five starters average at least 4.5 rebounds per game. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Stetson can cover

The Hatters are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance after 53 years as a Division I program and are determined to make the most of the opportunity. They have solid depth, with eight players logging at least 14 minutes per contest, and are capable of playing at varying tempos. They are also solid from behind the arc, shooting 37% from 3-point range.

In the ASUN Tournament final, Stetson faced a nonstop press from Austin Peay and succumbed to the Governors' preferred track meet. But they kept their poise and executed well, shooting 52% from the field and yielding just nine turnovers in a game that saw numerous lead changes and the Hatters' largest lead was six.

Junior guard Jalen Blackmon, the team's scoring leader (21.5 ppg), more than doubled his average output with 43 points on 13-of-22 shooting. He added five rebounds and three assists. Junior center Aubin Gateretse added 13 points and seven rebounds. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

How to make Stetson vs. UConn picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 153 points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Stetson, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that is 29-19 on top-rated college basketball spread picks this season.