Who's Playing
CS Fullerton Titans @ UCSB Gauchos
Current Records: CS Fullerton 8-10, UCSB 11-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UCSB Gauchos and the CS Fullerton Titans are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Thunderdome. CS Fullerton is crawling into this matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while UCSB will bounce in with four consecutive wins.
CSNorthridge typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday UCSB proved too difficult a challenge. They blew past the Matadors, posting a 97-69 victory on the road. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 49-28.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Titans had to settle for a 67-65 defeat against the Aggies on Thursday.
The Gauchos' win bumped their record up to 11-6. As for the Titans, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season.
Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UCSB have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given UCSB's sizeable advantage in that area, CS Fullerton will need to find a way to close that gap.
UCSB was able to grind out a solid win over CS Fullerton in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 72-62. Will UCSB repeat their success, or does CS Fullerton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
UCSB is a solid 7-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 139.5 points.
Series History
UCSB has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CS Fullerton.
- Mar 11, 2023 - UCSB 72 vs. CS Fullerton 62
- Feb 20, 2023 - CS Fullerton 74 vs. UCSB 60
- Dec 29, 2022 - UCSB 66 vs. CS Fullerton 58
- Feb 17, 2022 - CS Fullerton 67 vs. UCSB 58
- Jan 15, 2022 - CS Fullerton 79 vs. UCSB 73
- Jan 02, 2021 - UCSB 65 vs. CS Fullerton 61
- Jan 01, 2021 - UCSB 81 vs. CS Fullerton 63
- Mar 05, 2020 - UCSB 55 vs. CS Fullerton 53
- Feb 20, 2020 - UCSB 75 vs. CS Fullerton 66
- Mar 16, 2019 - CS Fullerton 64 vs. UCSB 58