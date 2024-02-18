Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Belmont 15-11, UIC 10-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UIC is 0-3 against the Bruins since January of 2023 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Credit Union 1 Arena.

On Wednesday, the Flames came up short against the Braves and fell 85-73. UIC has struggled against the Braves recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Isaiah Rivera put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 27 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Belmont entered their tilt with the Salukis with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bruins walked away with an 82-68 victory over the Salukis on Wednesday.

Belmont relied on the efforts of Cade Tyson, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds, and Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who scored 26 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Gillespie has scored all season. Less helpful for Belmont was Malik Dia's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Flames have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-16 record this season. As for the Bruins, their victory bumped their record up to 15-11.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UIC have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.8% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've drained 37.2% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UIC came up short against the Bruins in their previous matchup back in January, falling 74-65. Will UIC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Belmont has won all of the games they've played against UIC in the last year.