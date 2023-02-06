The UMass Lowell River Hawks will be going on the road for the first time since Jan. 28 when they face the Hartford Hawks on Monday night. UMass Lowell is coming off back-to-back wins over Albany and NJIT, but it has lost four straight road games. Hartford notched its first win since November in a 73-56 final against Stonehill College on Jan. 25, but it lost to Chicago State on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. The River Hawks are favored by 16 points in the latest Hartford vs. UMass Lowell odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 137.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hartford vs. UMass Lowell. Here are several college basketball odds for UMass Lowell vs. Hartford:

Hartford vs. UMass Lowell spread: UMass Lowell -16

Hartford vs. UMass Lowell over/under: 137.5 points

Hartford vs. UMass Lowell money line: UMass Lowell -1600, Hartford +900

Hartford vs. UMass Lowell picks:

Why UMass Lowell can cover

UMass Lowell is sitting in second place in the America East standings following consecutive blowout wins over Albany and NJIT. The River Hawks cruised to a 66-50 win over Albany as 14-point favorites last Wednesday before adding a 90-61 rout of NJIT as 14-point favorites. Max Brooks scored 18 points to lead UMass Lowell in the win over the Highlanders, while Everette Hammond added 17 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

Hammond has been the team's leading scorer this season, averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds, while senior forward Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is scoring 12.6 points and grabbing 8.1 rebounds. Hartford has been one of the worst teams in Division I, having lost 12 of its last 13 games. The Hawks have only covered the spread six times in their last 20 games, while UMass Lowell has covered in four of its last six.

Why Hartford can cover

UMass Lowell has not been a good betting option away from home, failing to cover the spread in six straight road games. The River Hawks are winless in their last four road games, falling to Maine and New Hampshire at the end of January. Meanwhile, Hartford was able to snap an 11-game losing streak with a 73-56 win over Stonehill College on Jan. 25.

The Hawks were 7-point underdogs heading into that game, but Kurtis Henderson scored 19 points and dished out five assists in the upset. Briggs McClain scored 16 points and tallied five assists, while Pano Pavlidis scored 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting. Hartford has covered the spread in six of its last nine February games, so it tends to play better at this time of the year.

How to make Hartford vs. UMass Lowell picks

