Halftime Report

UMKC is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Denver 33-21.

UMKC entered the game having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Denver step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ UMKC Roos

Current Records: Denver 15-16, UMKC 16-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UMKC Roos and the Denver Pioneers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in a Summit League postseason contest. Denver is crawling into this game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while UMKC will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

Last Sunday, the Roos strolled past the Golden Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 71-54.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 34.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Denver found out the hard way on Saturday. Their bruising 83-58 defeat to the Tommies might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Denver has scored all season.

The Roos have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 16-15 record this season. As for the Pioneers, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-16.

UMKC is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

UMKC strolled past Denver in their previous meeting last Thursday by a score of 84-69. Does UMKC have another victory up their sleeve, or will Denver turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UMKC is a 4.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMKC has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Denver.