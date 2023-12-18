The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) will try to get back to the .500 mark this season when they face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) on Monday night. UNC Asheville is on a three-game losing streak, but all three of those losses came on the road. The latest loss came in an 87-62 final at Auburn last Wednesday in Huntsville. SC State has lost eight of its last nine games, including an 86-50 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Monday at Kimmel Arena. UNC Asheville is favored by 13.5 points in the latest UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State odds, while the over/under is 150 points, per SportsLine consensus.

UNC Asheville vs. SC State spread: UNC Asheville -13.5

UNC Asheville vs. SC State over/under: 150 points

UNC Asheville vs. SC State money line: UNC Asheville: -1096, SC State: +688

Why UNC Asheville can cover

UNC Asheville is coming off a difficult three-game road trip, but it has won three straight home games. The Bulldogs, who were picked to win the Big South in the preseason poll, also notched road wins at Wofford and Western Kentucky at the end of November. They are led by reigning Big South Player of the Year Drew Pember, who is averaging 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Pember, who began his career at Tennessee, has scored at least 15 points in six consecutive games, including a 23-point effort at Auburn last week. Senior guards Fletcher Abee (12.3) and Josh Banks (11.5) are both scoring in double figures as well. The Bulldogs are 17-1 in their last 18 home games dating back to last season, while South Carolina State has lost 10 straight road games.

Why South Carolina State can cover

South Carolina State has lost eight of its last nine games, but that has not stopped the Bulldogs from being undervalued by the betting market. They have covered the spread in five of their last seven contests, including an outright win over Jacksonville as 5-point home underdogs last Monday. Their current against-the-spread run also featured four straight covers on the road from the end of November to the beginning of December.

Junior forward Davion Everett leads a balanced lineup with 9.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, posting a double-double at Charleston earlier this month. Freshman guard Mitchell Taylor is making an immediate impact with 8.9 points per game, while senior guard Wilson Dubinsky (7.7) and junior guard Michael Teal (7.0) have been key contributors as well. UNC Asheville has only covered the spread once in its last 12 games.

