Air Force came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Air Force 7-10, UNLV 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

UNLV is 8-2 against Air Force since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Friday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Rebels had to settle for a 78-75 loss against the Rams.

The losing side was boosted by Keylan Boone, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 11 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They suffered a painful 85-66 defeat at the hands of the Lobos. Air Force was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-24.

Beau Becker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 23 points along with six assists. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. Kellan Boylan was another key contributor, scoring nine points.

Even though they lost, Air Force were working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New Mexico only racked up 11 assists.

The Rebels' defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for the Falcons, they bumped their record down to 7-10 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home.

Looking forward, UNLV is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

UNLV was able to grind out a solid victory over Air Force in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 78-70. Will UNLV repeat their success, or does Air Force have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNLV is a big 12-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

UNLV has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.