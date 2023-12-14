Halftime Report

UNLV needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 36-28 lead against Creighton.

If UNLV keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-4 in no time. On the other hand, Creighton will have to make due with an 8-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Creighton 8-1, UNLV 3-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays will face off against the UNLV Rebels at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dollar Loan Center. Creighton has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Creighton scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They blew past the Chippewas, posting a 109-64 victory at home. Considering Creighton has won six games by more than 22 points this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Creighton to victory, but perhaps none more so than Baylor Scheierman, who scored 13 points along with nine assists and six rebounds. Those nine assists set a new season-high mark for Scheierman. Another player making a difference was Mason Miller, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Rebels had to settle for a 78-75 loss against the Lions on Saturday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Kalib Boone, who scored 15 points along with five blocks. Those five blocks set a new season-high mark for he. The team also got some help courtesy of Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 17 points along with eight assists.

The Bluejays' win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 96.0 points per game. As for the Rebels, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Creighton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UNLV, though, as they've been averaging only 30.7 rebounds per game. Given Creighton's sizeable advantage in that area, UNLV will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Creighton shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 13.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

Creighton is a big 13.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

